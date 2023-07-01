Flexible floor plan features spacious kitchen. Espresso kitchen cabinets compliment the granite counter tops. Stainless steel smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher are included. Upstairs is the laundry , hall bath with dual sinks and 4 bedrooms. One is the owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, bath with dual sinks and a 5 ft. walk in shower! Exceptional floor plan in brand new community. Home Is Connected? includes programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. Community includes pool, cabana and tot lot. 2 car garage and fenced back yard.