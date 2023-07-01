Flexible floor plan features spacious kitchen. Espresso kitchen cabinets compliment the granite counter tops. Stainless steel smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher are included. Upstairs is the laundry , hall bath with dual sinks and 4 bedrooms. One is the owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, bath with dual sinks and a 5 ft. walk in shower! Exceptional floor plan in brand new community. Home Is Connected? includes programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. Community includes pool, cabana and tot lot. 2 car garage and fenced back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang announced her resignation Monday, June 26.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Concord Post 51 keeping things in perspective during season of close calls
KANNAPOLIS – If you’ve missed much of the Concord Post 51 Senior American Legion baseball season, what took place at its home confines of A.L.…
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.
The celebration of independence got underway last Saturday in Mt. Pleasant and continues through the 4th of July. Be careful if you have any f…
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Former Mount Pleasant player Gray concludes award-winning season as JUCO All-American
DOBSON – This spring, former Mount Pleasant baseball player Will Gray left no award unturned.