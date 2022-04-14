4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,250

This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a spacious floor plan; luxury vinyl plank, carpet, & tile flooring; and a 2-car garage. As you enter the home, you find yourself in a spacious and bright living room, complete with a fireplace such that the ambiance is light and airy in the summers, and cozy during the winters. Walk a little further to meet the dining area, followed by the delightful eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, a kitchen island, and a breakfast bar. The spacious master has plush carpeting, a ceiling fan light fixture, a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath. The ensuite bathroom has a huge window for airflow, a dual vanity sink, a large walk-in closet & garden tub, and a water closet. The other bedrooms also feature that plush carpeting with natural light and great closet space. These rooms share a spotless full bath, with the home’s half bath being located downstairs.