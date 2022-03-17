Conveniently located between the 24, 49, and 29. This home is just a quick drive from the Reedy Creek Nature Center, Charlotte Museum of History, Great Wolf Lodge, golf clubs, excellent dining, shopping, and parks. This property has new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, and interior paint. When you walk into the home you pass a flex room that could easily be used as a home office, den, or guest room. The living room has plenty of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has generous cabinet space, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room and the breakfast nook. On the 2nd floor the loft can easily be converted to a game room or home office. The spacious main bedroom has plenty of natural light, an ensuite bath, garden tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanity sinks. The remaining bedrooms have lots of natural light and share a full bath with a dual vanity sink. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with plenty of space and a slab patio. This home won’t last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,345
