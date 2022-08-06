4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,350

Very spacious., Newly Painted 4 bed 3 bath single family Home for Rent in Woodbury Community. Main level consists of 1 Full Bed room with 1 full Bath, Spacious Living Room, Upgraded Kitchen with Gas range, Refrigerator, Sun Room and 2 Car Garage. Hardwood flooring on all Main Level . Upstairs with Loft , Master bed room with attached Full bath and closet, 3rd and 4th Guest suits and common bathroom. Tenant is responsiblie for all Utilites