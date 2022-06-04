4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,395

This Almost New 4 Bedroom 3 full baths smart home is energy efficient. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and huge centered island with granite countertops, large pantry, tile backsplash, all new stainless-steel appliances ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room and dining area with Vinyl plank flooring. There is also a beautiful guest suite on the main level that would serves as a great for the in-laws. 2nd floor has a large Primary suite. Primary bath vanity with dual sinks and granite countertops. Oversize shower and huge walk-in closet. Also 2 more bedrooms and large loft and laundry room too. Drop zone by garage perfect for kids hang coats and a place for their shoes. Oversize 2 car garage and rear cover patio too! This desirable location is a must see! Hurry this is move in ready home!!! Hills will soon feature a clubhouse and community pool too.