Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Caldwell Farms available for rent starting immediately! Some features include bonus space (upstairs loft, downstairs office/5th bedroom), built in speaker system with Bluetooth capabilities, basketball goal, and playground set. The backyard is fully fenced, and pets are allowed (2 pet maximum, NO breed restrictions). ALL appliances remain for tenants convenience, including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Pest control and lawncare is included, tenants responsible for remaining utilities. If tenant wishes to cut the grass, $100 will be removed from monthly rent June - October. Tenants are allowed to paint. Security system will remain if tenant wishes to pay monthly fee of $45. Current incentive of $100 off first and last month's rent! Neighborhood location provides extremely easy access to I-485, Highway 49, grocery stores, restaurants and neighborhood parks.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Blackwelder resigns as Central softball coach but gets right back to work with his bride
CONCORD — When the final out of the 2022 season was made for the Central Cabarrus softball team Tuesday night, a harsh reality settled in for …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
Contractors will close Barbrick Avenue Southwest for four months as work gets underway on the new streetscape.
Welcome race fans. Charlotte Motor Speedway is cranked up and ready for a big Memorial Day Weekend of racing and music and plenty of food.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.
Central Cabarrus High School recently announced the Junior Marshals for 2022. These students are recognized for their hard work, diligence and…
SALISBURY - A 61-year-old Salisbury man was shot and killed Friday, May 20, after a dispute with another man, according to a press release fro…
"It was neat to see them asking questions like this at such a young age."
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.