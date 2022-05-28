4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,400

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Caldwell Farms available for rent starting immediately! Some features include bonus space (upstairs loft, downstairs office/5th bedroom), built in speaker system with Bluetooth capabilities, basketball goal, and playground set. The backyard is fully fenced, and pets are allowed (2 pet maximum, NO breed restrictions). ALL appliances remain for tenants convenience, including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Pest control and lawncare is included, tenants responsible for remaining utilities. If tenant wishes to cut the grass, $100 will be removed from monthly rent June - October. Tenants are allowed to paint. Security system will remain if tenant wishes to pay monthly fee of $45. Current incentive of $100 off first and last month's rent! Neighborhood location provides extremely easy access to I-485, Highway 49, grocery stores, restaurants and neighborhood parks.