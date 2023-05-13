Come and check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home. The master bedroom is a sweet spot with its own private bath that has its own tub and shower. The kitchen is fully equipped with new appliances, such as a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove/oven are included in this rental home. You'll love the open floor plan very large rooms with plenty of windows that bring in natural light. The home has solar panel so your electric bills will be very low. Also has a purified water system. Granite counters in full baths. This lovely neighborhood is only minutes away from the wonderful amenities available in downtown Charlotte. The community also features a playground and a picnic pavilion, so you can wander around for a fun afternoon in the sun or explore.