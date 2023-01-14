Experience rental living in the style you deserve. This home has been built to suit, from the foundation to the roof. As soon as you walk in you will be in aww. Huge kitchen with a large center aisle accompanied w/ beautiful quartz countertops and elegant cabinetry, ss appliances & Oak hardwoods throughout. Each bedroom has custom wood shelving in all closest with plenty of space in each. As soon as you walk into the living room you will be greeted with a custom coffered ceiling. Lots of natural lighting throughout the home. Downstairs primary has access to a covered deck where you can enjoy a nice cup of coffee or whatever you desire. The huge deck is great for outdoor living and it's half-covered. There's also a front porch to enjoy as well. This home is filled with tons of storage space. Located near lots of shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, mins away from downtown Charlotte, and easy access to all major HWYS.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,500
