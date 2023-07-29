4 bed/2.5 bath new construction home. Abundance of natural light that fills every room. Charming kitchen featuring granite countertops, a middle island, and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in laundry room and pantry. Upstairs, enjoy the convenience of a Jack and Jill bathroom with a double vanity. Both the master bedroom & another bedroom offer walk-in closets. Lawncare us included. No Smoking. No Section 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Deposit starting at $2695 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. Tour home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. Register with Rently for the lockbox code. All applications must be submitted online on our website. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $50 non-refundable application fee.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,695
