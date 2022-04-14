 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,800

Lovely large home in University Area! Master on main with walk in closet, trey ceilings and huge bath. Private back yard. Bonus room or 5th Bedroom! Walk Score: 31 (car). 24 Month Lease Term required. Currently occupied, available after 4/30/22. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com. All persons entering this property should follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and wear gloves and a mask.

