4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $275,000

Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
MOUNT PLEASANT – There is a new quarterback in town at Mount Pleasant, and his name is Lawson Little.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: ‘An unstoppable force,' Hobbs reveals rare quality as player for whom there is no antidote
CONCORD – What I’m about to write, although it might sound a little awkward, I mean as the most sincere compliment I can pay an athlete, espec…
CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s Opening Night football games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
“Our goal is to constantly, consistently improve and grow this system, so that we can continue to be as I said earlier, an example other people look at to follow. We should be leading, never following.”
HARRISBURG — It’s easy for a player to call himself the “best.” In some ways it’s important to have that kind of confidence. But at the same t…
CONCORD – While the showdown between Hickory Ridge and Charlotte Catholic had everyone talking this week, it certainly isn’t the only big game…
CONCORD—Kinetic announced Thursday plans to nearly double the number of fiber-eligible locations in Concord.