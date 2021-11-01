4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

PRIME LOCATION! 4BR/3.5BA Townhouse. Neutral colors. Hardwood floors, granite counters, tile backsplash, open floorplan. BR on 1st floor is private w/full Bath. Master BR+ 2 more BR's on 3rd level. Convenient to movie theater, Concord Mills area within 2mi. for shopping, dining, and fun. Features playground, walking trails, community pool. Easy access to I-485, I-85 for easy commute. Light rail. Walking distance to Bradford Prep Sch. and Stoney Creek Elem. This beautiful well maintained, ready to move into. Conveniently located near major highways I485 I85, the light rail, entertainment and restaurants. This townhome is perfectly located in the desirable Mallard Lake community. With a well lit open floor plan that's great for entertaining. It features a large master bath with a garden tub and walk in closet.