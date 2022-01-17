 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

  Updated
Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac lot in Madison Park! Open floorplan with fresh new paint and carpet throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, brand new microwave, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens up to a large great room featuring a wood-burning fireplace. Primary bedroom includes walk-in closet and primary bath with double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Secondary bath has been renovated with walk-in tiled shower and granite countertops. Enjoy evenings on back deck overlooking large, fenced-in backyard with firepit. Roof 2020. Conveniently located close to I-485, shops and restaurants in Prosperity Village Square. HOA amenities include outdoor pool. MULTIPLE OFFERS - HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY SAT. AT 5PM.

