4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $324,900

Looking for your Home for the Holidays? THIS IS IT! Just in time for Fall! Located in the popular Kingstree community with amenities like PLAYGROUNDS, POOL, WALKING TRAILS and PICNIC AREAS. Close to I-485, CHARLES T MYERS GOLF COURSE and approximately 20 minutes from UPTOWN CHARLOTTE! This 4br 2.5bath will give you the space for your family to comfortably relax and grow. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN allows you to entertain for all the upcoming Holidays from the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen will inspire you to whip up gourmet meals with GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORS and a large TWO TIER ISLAND perfect for dining or for kids to do their homework while dinner is being prepared. The Master suite is very spacious and features VAULTED CEILINGS, huge WALK IN CLOSET, HIS & HER SINKS, SEPARATE TUB and STAND UP SHOWER. The laundry and 3 large bedrooms complete the upstairs space. This home is a premium CORNER LOT and is already FENCED IN with a 2 CAR GARAGE. READY.SET.GO!!!