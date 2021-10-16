Looking for your Home for the Holidays? THIS IS IT! Just in time for Fall! Located in the popular Kingstree community with amenities like PLAYGROUNDS, POOL, WALKING TRAILS and PICNIC AREAS. Close to I-485, CHARLES T MYERS GOLF COURSE and approximately 20 minutes from UPTOWN CHARLOTTE! This 4br 2.5bath will give you the space for your family to comfortably relax and grow. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN allows you to entertain for all the upcoming Holidays from the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen will inspire you to whip up gourmet meals with GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORS and a large TWO TIER ISLAND perfect for dining or for kids to do their homework while dinner is being prepared. The Master suite is very spacious and features VAULTED CEILINGS, huge WALK IN CLOSET, HIS & HER SINKS, SEPARATE TUB and STAND UP SHOWER. The laundry and 3 large bedrooms complete the upstairs space. This home is a premium CORNER LOT and is already FENCED IN with a 2 CAR GARAGE. READY.SET.GO!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $324,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
- Updated
Jared Porter and his family bring a competitive edge to the farming industry at their family farm in Mt. Pleasant. At Porter Farms, not only d…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
CONCORD – It was a repeat kind of meet in the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Frank Liske Park.