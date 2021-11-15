 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $325,000

  • Updated
2 Story home in the Olde Concord subdivision. This home features tons and tons of space. On the main level, the home features the kitchen, laundry room, dining room, family room, living room, and a half bathroom. On the upper level, the home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Nicely sized backyard, perfect for entertaining.

