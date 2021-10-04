 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $335,000

**Multiple Offers Recieved** Submit highest and best by Sunday @ 5PM!!Welcome home to this well maintained & cozy 4BR/2.5BA home located in the friendly Turtle Rock neighborhood! Enjoy the updated kitchen counter tops and backsplash, extended deck, touch up paint, and new LVP flooring in the dining room. The open concept in the living area makes this space perfect for entertaining your guests. You will love having cookouts on your deck while enjoying the wooded views! Take advantage of all that Turtle Rock Subdivision has to offer. This home is conveniently located - close to 485, restaurants, and shops! Note: Carpet upstairs was replaced last year. Professional pictures and measurements will be uploaded 9/29/2021. Please contact Co List Agent - David Jordan for all questions.

