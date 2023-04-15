Your dream home is waiting for you! This home has fresh interior paint, new flooring throughout the home and new appliances. Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. The kitchen is ready for cooking with ample counter space and cabinets for storage. Relax in your primary suite with a walk in closet included. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. In the primary bathroom you'll find a separate tub and shower, plus plenty of under sink storage. Finally, the backyard, a great space for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Hurry, this won’t last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $340,000
