4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $340,000

Well maintained spacious 4 bedroom 2 car garage home, driveway widen to fit 3 cars. Save on energy with installed solar panels, which will be paid off at closing. NEW kitchen floor, new paint throughout, private yard to relax and enjoy the summer days, with deck and shed. Cover porch with rails. The master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Laundry on the upper level. Community swimming pool, playground and rec area, minutes away from 1-485.