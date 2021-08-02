 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $340,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home conveniently located in the University area. Features include beautiful wood floors in living areas. The kitchen overlooks the living room and breakfast nook featuring granite countertops and an island. Spacious owner's suite and bath boast tray ceiling, dual vanities, garden tub, shower, and a wonderful walk-in closet. Peaceful & private backyard, the patio is perfect for grilling & entertaining! Quiet neighborhood with sidewalks and trail. Great Charlotte location, close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to PNC Music Pavilion, UNC Charlotte, and Reedy Creek Park! Easy access to I-485.

