4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $344,900

Spacious 4 bedrooms with a huge owner's suite. The first floor has beautiful dark hardwood flooring and offers an open floor plan with formal dining area. Granite countertops in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a tile backsplash. Crown molding throughout the first floor exhibits excellent attention to details and luxury. Upstairs you will find the owner's suite which includes dual vanities in your own bathroom oasis, complete with a large relaxing garden tub, a separate stand-up shower, and a large walk-in closet. What truly stands out is the size of the secondary bedrooms! This home is a must-see and you'll fall in love with the space and how meticulously everything has been maintained.