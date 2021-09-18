4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,000

New Construction home with open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a flex space for an office. The kitchen includes a pantry stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Primary bedroom has a bath with double sink vanity, tile shower and large walk-in closet. Additionally covered front porch and back patio. The home is situated on corner lot with no through traffic. No HOA. Conveniently located close to HWY 85, 485 and 77.