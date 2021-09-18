 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,000

New Construction home with open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a flex space for an office. The kitchen includes a pantry stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Primary bedroom has a bath with double sink vanity, tile shower and large walk-in closet. Additionally covered front porch and back patio. The home is situated on corner lot with no through traffic. No HOA. Conveniently located close to HWY 85, 485 and 77.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts