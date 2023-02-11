A 4 Bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feelings. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant with even the secondary bedrooms sporting a generous closet space. All appliances are included ...electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer & dryer. To-be-built home. Seller to pay to 6% of Purchase Price in" flex cash" towards closing costs with the use of our preferred lender