A 4 Bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feelings. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant with even the secondary bedrooms sporting a generous closet space. All appliances are included ...electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer & dryer. To-be-built home. Seller to pay to 6% of Purchase Price in" flex cash" towards closing costs with the use of our preferred lender
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The night began with two teams with identical records, Concord and West Rowan, preparing for a battle for second place in the South Piedmont 3…
CONCORD — Kimble’s Food by Design recently hosted an open house of its new Concord fulfillment center.
MIDLAND — Bunk and Arlene Whitley founded Whitley Manufacturing in 1960 in Midland.
We've got hot topics today: Barber-Scotia, gay marriage, politics and litter.
Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower. Here's what you should know.