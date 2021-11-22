4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

 Skip to main content
Super clean 4 bedroom home w/3 full baths! In excellent condition, this home features a cathedral ceiling great room, dormer windows, an open & bright floorplan, neutral colors throughout, kitchen has raised panel cabinets, a self cleaning oven. refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven & 6 recessed can lights. The first floor master bedroom is large with a master bath w/a garden tub & separate shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. French doors lead to a wooded back yard with an awning covered patio, featuring a huge fig tree, 2 car garage with opener is sheetrocked & painted. The home features 6 paddle fans with lights, a new roof in 2008 & a new Trane HVAC in 2016, and an ADT security system. Located 2 miles from Publix, Harris Teeter, restaurants and shops, etc., just 2 miles from 485, easy access to 85 & 77, convenient to churches, good schools and tons of shopping close by. See this beautiful home quickly as it will surely not last on the market very long. NO SIGN!

