4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Fantastic ranch home in sought after Bradfield Farms situated on a private lot w/ open floor plan, large rms, updated lighting & cathedral ceilings. The newer laminate wood flrs span the entry hall, living rm, dining rm, kitchen & great rm. Both the dining & living rms have crown molding & adjoin for ease in entertaining. Enjoy the spacious kitchen w/ white cabinets, island, lots of cabinet & counterspace along w/ cathedral ceiling, serving bar & breakfast area. The oversized family rm also has a cathedral ceiling, fireplace w/ gas logs flanked by large windows & door to the deck. The primary bedroom features walk-in closet, dual vanity, shower & separate garden tub. Bed 2 has built-in desk & cabinets & Bed 4/study has walk-in closet. Add'l notes: laundry rm w/ storage, huge deck, front porch, fenced yard, roof approx 5 yrs, hvac approx 5 yrs, ext paint approx 1 yr. Community has 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, tennis, trails, playground, pond. Only pay county taxes!

