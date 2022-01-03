Great two story home for anyone interested in investor or someone looking to build sweat-equity. Brick front. Large corner lot. The two-car garage has been converted to office space. Formal living room and dining room as well as a den (with fireplace) and a breakfast nook. HLA is going to be closer to 2800 sq ft after adding the finished garage. Professional measurement coming soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000
