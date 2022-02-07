4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Have you been looking in the North Charlotte area? Wait this is the one you have been waiting for. Featuring four bedrooms with two and one half bathrooms plus a two car garage. Located near shopping, I77, I85, parks and schools Recently updated, with granite counter tops and recently painted inside. No carpet in the house. Open floor plan with fireplace in great room. Formal dinning room plus eat in kitchen. Large oversized deck on the back. Primary bedroom has en-suite with garden tub with separate shower. Ready for a new owner.