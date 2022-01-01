4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $359,990

Welcome to an urban style townhome community with in the University Research Park area surrounded by tree preserves. This townhome boasts an oversized 2 car garage with extra storage space, an 8ft covered driveway, large recreational room on the first floor with a half bath that can be converted to a bedroom with full bath. The second floor has a very large kitchen with a 10 ft island and stainless steel appliances, along with an oversized dining room that opens up into an enormous living room. 8ft sliding glass door with a Juliet balcony. Large balcony off of the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Third floor owners suite and additional 2 bedrooms with full baths. Community will have an upscale pool and Cabana. Close to uptown, UNC Charlotte, malls, dining, entertainment, and shopping.