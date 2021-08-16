 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $360,000

  • Updated
PRISTINE AND CHARMING RANCH STYLE HOME...LIKE NEW...BUILT IN 2019...4 BED...2 BATH...SMOOTH CEILINGS...FIREPLACE...DECK AND SO MUCH MORE...THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE AND WILL NOT LAST LONG...

