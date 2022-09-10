Kingstree Special! 4 Bedrooms , 2.5 bath and a fenced in back yard. Walk into a well lit living space and large kitchen offering a pantry, and granite counter tops. 4 bedrooms upstairs and a full laundry offer privacy away from the living area offer the privacy needed for a little quite time. A fenced in back yard is waiting for your touch to build an exterior oasis! This easy to maintain home is move in ready! With a pool and playground the neighborhood offers exciting outdoor activities.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $365,000
