4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $369,000

Welcome HOME! When you open the door, you’ll notice my open floor plan, which includes a nice size island, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. I have 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a flex room, where I am currently being used as a play room, but it's a great space for an office as well! I was the original model home for this wonderful community of Robinson Park, where I have several additions that may stand out in the garage. Which includes, 16 recess lights, an epoxy floor coating, a concrete sidewalk with a separate side entrance into the garage, as well as a nice fenced in area for storage. Come tour me to see how my floor plan can work for you and your loved ones. I hope to see you soon!