4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $373,000

MOVE IN READY! You shouldn't miss this brand new home home feels welcoming & elegant, but at the same time smart & functional. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into a large open kitchen & dining space. An island provides more work space & seating! A short hall leads to a powder room, a large coat closet and a flex room you can use any way you need a home office, hobby room, or extra play space. Upstairs the luxury continues with 4 large bedrooms, three of which boast walk-in closets. The laundry room is oversized to accommodate your needs. Off the stair nook, the owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a huge walk-in closet,& a private bath. Appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, washer and dryer do not convey. Please remove shoes when showing. House back on market because previous buyer didn't perform the obligation to close on time.