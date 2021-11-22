 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $373,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $373,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $373,000

MOVE IN READY! You shouldn't miss this brand new home home feels welcoming & elegant, but at the same time smart & functional. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into a large open kitchen & dining space. An island provides more work space & seating! A short hall leads to a powder room, a large coat closet and a flex room you can use any way you need a home office, hobby room, or extra play space. Upstairs the luxury continues with 4 large bedrooms, three of which boast walk-in closets. The laundry room is oversized to accommodate your needs. Off the stair nook, the owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a huge walk-in closet,& a private bath. Appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, washer and dryer do not convey. Please remove shoes when showing. House back on market because previous buyer didn't perform the obligation to close on time.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts