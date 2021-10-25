4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $374,500

GREAT LOCATION & SPACE! You'll love this well maintained 4 bedroom home with spacious loft upstairs for family fun and entertaining guests. Home features a living, dining, family room, breakfast, kitchen and laundry downstairs. Upstairs has a loft, 3 guest bedrooms with plenty of closet space + owner's suite that overlooks wooded back yard and has a deluxe bath with dual vanities, garden tub + shower and large master closet. Enjoy the perfect space for entertaining guests with the walkout patio and inviting hot tub!! Located just off I-485 and Rocky River Road.