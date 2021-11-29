4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Lovely home is move?-?in ready! This bright and airy two-story cul-de-sac home offers over 2,500 sqft and a two-car garage. Many things to love as you enter into a 2 story foyer with hardwood floors, with a beautiful dining room and french doors that lead into the home office . The home bolsters an inviting open family room and large kitchen with room for eat-in breakfast space and sizable laundry room downstairs. Home has recent fresh paint throughout. Second floor boasts a large primary suite, with 3 additional spacious bedrooms and bath, and a flat yard, perfect for a growing family. Nestled in a very desirable location. Conveniently located near I-485, shops and restaurants?.