4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Move-in ready w/ covered front porch. Home has 4 BR home & loft upstairs. Downstairs has wood floors in the formal dining room, hall, half bath, family room, kitchen & breakfast area. The kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, granite countertops w/ tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, & a big pantry. Lots of natural light in the large primary suite which has a tray ceiling, garden tub & separate shower, 2 sinks, walk-in closet & water closet. Both upstairs bathrooms have ceramic tile floors. Backyard has a vinyl privacy fence. There is also a natural gas line to hook up your gas grill in back. Community is convenient to shopping, food, and Hwy-485.

