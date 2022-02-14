**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information**Spacious and private move-in ready 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Ravenwood subdivision won't last long! Three large living spaces perfect for entertaining. One fully carpeted and the other with updated wood vinyl flooring. Family room with brick mantle and fireplace is open to dining and kitchen area. Tons of cabinet space in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Formal dining room attached to kitchen. All bedrooms located upstairs. Primary bedroom ensuite with a side sitting area, spacious closet, and full bathroom. Three other large carpeted bedrooms with additional full bath. Large private wooded yard with endless opportunity.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000
-
- Updated
