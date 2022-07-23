 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $377,990

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $377,990

Arrive in the foyer of the Birch floorplan to find an open concept main floor with a powder room tucked away. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and a 2nd-floor laundry with a washer and dryer. The Owner's bedroom includes an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. All appliances are included. To-be-built home. Seller to pay $6,000 towards closing cost with our preferred lender

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts