 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $378,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $378,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $378,000

MOVE IN READY! You shouldn't miss this brand-new home feels welcoming & elegant, but at the same time smart & functional. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into a large open kitchen & dining space. An island provides more workspace & seating! A short hall leads to a powder room, a large coat closet and a flex room you can use any way you need a home office, hobby room, or extra play space. Upstairs the luxury continues with 4 large bedrooms, three of which boast walk-in closets. The laundry room is oversized to accommodate your needs. Off the stair nook, the owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a huge walk-in closet and a private bath. Appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, washer and dryer do not convey. Please remove shoes when showing. House back on market with no fault of seller or the house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts