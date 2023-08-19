Reserve your Lot today with just $1,000! Up to $10,000 to buyer at closing if preferred lender is used. Complete in Dec/Jan 2023! Brand New Construction in a wonderful East Charlotte Location. Open concept design & stylish modern colors. Lots of Upgrades included in this home on easy-care sized lot. First Floor has 9’ ceilings and beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in the main level living areas. All areas are open - Kitchen, Dining and Family Room with lots of easy-flow living space. Kitchen has 36" upper cabinets with molding, granite counters, variable height upper cabinetry with molding, SS appliances and subway tile backsplash, plus a large granite island with breakfast bar. LV 24x12 inch tiles in the full baths. Smart Features included in the Promo. Model Home is coming soon. We have a model of this home in another community in Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $378,060
Related to this story
Most Popular
For all that Mike Johns has meant to Mount Pleasant High during his 23 years as football coach, the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted M…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Tigers poised to take next step, move beyond heartbreaking YVC title-game loss
MOUNT PLEASANT – It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Mount Pleasant football team is focusing on taking a monumental step forward this season …
KANNAPOLIS — Legendary musician George Clinton stopped by G.W. Carver Elementary School on Friday for a visit.
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Decorated Hinson takes over struggling Wolverines, and he’s happy to be here
Editor’s note: Today is the sixth installment of “Countdown to Kickoff '23,” a daily look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the u…
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: Under Justin Hardin, Wonders will use parts of past while entering a new era
KANNAPOLIS – The new era of A.L. Brown football has begun.