This lovely home has a bright exterior, stone detail and is move-in ready! Freshly painted interior with LVP on the main floor that was recently updated. Brand-new carpet on the upper floor. Open floor plan with spacious family room, bright kitchen and breakfast area, walk-in pantry. 9ft ceilings on the first floor. Front dining area can also be used as an office area. On the upper floor, the owner's suite has a vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a spacious laundry room with brand-new flooring. Fully fenced, level backyard with patio. Treeline on the left side of the home provides privacy, corner lot. Great location - convenient to shopping, restaurants, IKEA and the new Top Golf!