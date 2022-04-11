 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $380,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $380,000

Great Home located in the Coventry community near the University area. This 2 story home features a nice living room with a gas fire place, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a great fenced in backyard. Also this home has full access to community amenities, playground, sport fields, and pool. Fig, apple, pear trees on back yard with a beautiful fire-pit area to enjoy a nice and peaceful view.This house is a MUST see and ready to move. Seller is selling the house AS IS , seller will make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts