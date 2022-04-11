4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $380,000

Great Home located in the Coventry community near the University area. This 2 story home features a nice living room with a gas fire place, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a great fenced in backyard. Also this home has full access to community amenities, playground, sport fields, and pool. Fig, apple, pear trees on back yard with a beautiful fire-pit area to enjoy a nice and peaceful view.This house is a MUST see and ready to move. Seller is selling the house AS IS , seller will make no repairs.