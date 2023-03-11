You get all the extras in this roomy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious main level with two living areas, great for hosting guests, a well-designed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel equipment, and a pantry. large rear yard fenced by white vinyl. Large primary suite with vaulted ceilings which has glass shower, garden tub and walk-in closet . secondary bedrooms are roomy with lots of closet space. schedule your showings today