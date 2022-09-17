4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,990

Arrive in the foyer of this beautiful floor plan to find an open concept main floor with a powder room tucked away. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms and a 2nd-floor laundry with a washer and dryer. The Owner's bedroom includes an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. All appliances are included. To-be-built home.Seller to pay in flex cash $12,000 towards closing costs with the use of our preferred lender