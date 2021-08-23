 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

  • Updated
Open and spacious 2 story home. Lovely chair rail and picture frame molding in dining room, arched doorways, hardwood floors, open and spacious kitchen, lovely staircase, vaulted ceiling in primary bedroom upstairs, large primary bath upstairs, 2 walk-in closets for storage, large 4th bedroom or bonus, wonderful large deck overlooking superb private yard. Great location near shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, etc.

