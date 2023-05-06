This home feels welcoming and elegant, but at the same time smart and functional. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into a large open kitchen and dining space. An island provides more work space and seating! A short hall leads to a convenient powder room, a large coat closet, and with four large bedrooms, three of which boast walk-in closets. The laundry room is oversized to accommodate your needs, and the light-filled upper hall even boasts a small space perfect for a planning desk or reading nook. The owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a huge walk-in closet, and a private bath. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer. To-Be-Built. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $386,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Power to persevere helped Tigers' Darbutt deal with adversity, come out stronger
MOUNT PLEASANT – It takes patience to be a good hunter.
CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Performing Arts is pleased to announce the nominees competing in the 10th annual High School Musical Theater Awards, al…
CONCORD – Last week was an unprecedented time for former Cabarrus County football players.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission and his business dealings with the city of K…
CONCORD — The Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse must be removed for a number of reasons.