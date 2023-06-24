Ready late-June this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION home as 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, drop zone, open-concept, beautiful quartz counter tops, white shaker soft close cabinetry, light LVP throughout entire house (no carpet!), vaulted ceiling in owner's bedroom, double vanities in full bathrooms, double walk-in closets in primary bedroom, walk-in closets in 2 of 3 bedrooms and storage/shelving throughout; check check check! And a $5k seller closing cost credit! All bedrooms are on upper level with the laundry room which has built in cabinetry and recessed dryer vent. The living room is grand and has plenty of space for a desk or a huge L-shaped couch. Ready mid-June! Home is in the final stages of build, please use caution when viewing. Peferred Lender is offering $2500 credit + $5,000 seller credit is $7,500!