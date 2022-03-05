 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,000

WELCOME HOME. THIS INVITING AND SPACIOUS HOUSE WILL GIVE YOU A HUGE HUG RIGHT WHEN YOU WALK IN. BRIGHT AND AIRY WITH LARGE LIVING AREAS, BEDROOMS, AND BATHROOMS. THE KITCHEN IS A COOKS DREAM WITH A CENTER ISLAND AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, FAMILY TIME OR JUST HANGING OUT. THE LARGE MASTER RETREAT IS SERENE WITH ENSUITE BATHROOM. LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. MEMORIES WILL BE MADE IN THE BACK YARD PLAYING GAMES AND GRILLING OUT OR JUST RELAXING. WONDERFUL COMMUNITY AMMENITIES WILL ADD TO THE FUN. WASHER,DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR DO NOT CONVEY. BUYER TO VERIFY SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS. SHOWINGS TO BEGIN 3/4/2022.

