4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,500

  • Updated
Welcome Home! Perfectly located in the heart of North Charlotte. This home is ready for it's new owners. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths w/ the Primary on Main level. Walk into the Amazing 2 Story Foyer w/ Formal Living & Dining Room. Hardwood Flooring throughout main level and up to Loft area, Crown & Chair Molding, Trey Ceilings, Updated Lighting Throughout. Large Eat in Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops, Custom Cabinets w/ Soft Close Cabinets & Drawers, Stainless Steel Appliances. The Two-Story Great Room w/fireplace is perfect for entertaining. 2 Bedrooms, Large Loft & another Large Bed/Bonus Room on the upper level. Let's not forget about the Amazing Deck and fenced back yard.

