NEW CONSTRUCTION close to Enderly Park and Wesley Heights! This small pocket of 5 homes sit back on a wooded street that connects directly to the Stewart Creek Greenway. Featuring designer upgrades and 9' ceilings on the main floor, this home boasts 4 bedrooms with a bedroom and full bath on the main level, open floorpan perfect for entertaining, designer kitchen with white and grey cabinets, quartz or granite countertops tile backsplash, pendant lighting, SS appliances and soft-close doors & drawers. The main living areas, bathrooms, laundry and upstairs hallway feature Wood Tech hard surface flooring. Designer lighting fixtures and recessed lighting. Moen bath fixtures. The primary bathroom features a full tile walk-in shower with glass enclosure and double vanity with custom-built shelving in the primary closet. These homes are simply gorgeous with a custom feel! NO HOA! Some selections may be chosen by Buyer.