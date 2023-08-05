NEW CONSTRUCTION close to Enderly Park and Wesley Heights! This small pocket of 5 homes sit back on a wooded street that connects directly to the Stewart Creek Greenway. Featuring designer upgrades and 9' ceilings on the main floor, this home boasts 4 bedrooms with a bedroom and full bath on the main level, open floorpan perfect for entertaining, designer kitchen with white and grey cabinets, quartz or granite countertops tile backsplash, pendant lighting, SS appliances and soft-close doors & drawers. The main living areas, bathrooms, laundry and upstairs hallway feature Wood Tech hard surface flooring. Designer lighting fixtures and recessed lighting. Moen bath fixtures. The primary bathroom features a full tile walk-in shower with glass enclosure and double vanity with custom-built shelving in the primary closet. These homes are simply gorgeous with a custom feel! NO HOA! Some selections may be chosen by Buyer.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: After losing several college signees, Bulls look to get back to winning GMC titles
Editor’s note: Today is the first installment of “Countdown to Kickoff '23,” a look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the 2023 season.
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
All across Cabarrus County we’re suffering the pain of progress.
The first phase of the Union Street streetscape project is progressing, though much of the work to this point is underground.
KANNAPOLIS — On July 30, 2003, the news spread that Pillowtex had shuttered operations at textile plants in the United States and Canada, leav…