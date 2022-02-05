4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $390,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath cul-de-sac home is conveniently located close to I-485 and Albemarle Rd. Easy access to the University area, Uptown, I-77, and so much more. This home is in great condition! It boasts an open floor plan, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances. New hardwood flooring on main level, and new Bosch dishwasher. The Main level also offers a spacious bedroom with renovated full bath. Perfect for your office or guests. The Upper level offers a large loft, spacious primary owner suite, a large walk-in closet and ensuite bath offering separate shower and tub, as well as dual sinks. In addition, there are two secondary bedrooms with a full bath. Outside the home offers a fully fenced rear yard, patio for your entertaining enjoyment and a wired storage shed.