4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,990

A 4 bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. To- Be- Built. Seller to pay $6,000 towards closing costs with the use of our preferred lender.