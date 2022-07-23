 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,990

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,990

A 4 bedroom home that offers lots of space and a modern design. As you enter the foyer, the open first floor greets you with a light and airy feeling. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family. Upstairs the bedrooms are oversized and elegant, with even the secondary bedrooms sporting generous closet space. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. To- Be- Built. Seller to pay $6,000 towards closing costs with the use of our preferred lender.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts